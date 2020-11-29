Covid-19: Private doctors await help from Maharashtra government

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:48 IST

With no government insurance for private medical practitioners, despite 62 Covid-19 deaths and repeated pleas of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), HT speaks to family members of the victim doctors, for whom the struggle is endless.

On May 23, Dr Zabir Hussain, 51, a general physician from Chembur, who also worked with government ambulance service (108) for Covid-19 patients at night, succumbed to Covid-19 infection. He is survived by his wife and three teenaged children. Till May, they managed the household with Hussain’s monthly salary of ₹27,000. With no money left after his death, the family moved back to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. “My father worked day and night even during the pandemic for an income. I am the eldest son, but I am too young to work. My mother is illiterate, so she can’t earn money to feed us,” said Adil, his 18-year-old son. With no alternative, he may have to leave his studies and start working as a labourer to earn money for his family. “IMA had approached us and we gave them a letter seeking insurance cover but so far, we haven’t received any amount,” he said.

When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak between April and June, the state health department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sought help from private practitioners to screen suspected patients. As gatekeepers in screening Covid-19 patients, the state, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, had directed private physicians to keep their clinics open. In the initial days of the pandemic, many private practitioners screened people, risking their lives as they were not even provided with safety equipment like personal protective equipment (PPE), said doctors. As per rules, insurance cover is extended only to government doctors. Private doctors have called this decision of the state government “biased and unreasonable”. Despite repeated calls, health minister Rajesh Tope was not available for a comment.

“When a person develops symptoms like cold and fever, he/she doesn’t directly rush to a hospital. They first visit a nearby clinic for diagnosis. So, private practitioners provide the first line of treatment and screening to suspected Covid-19 patients. So, how aren’t they directly involved in Covid-19 duty,” asked Deepak Baid, president, Association of Medical Consultant, who has also written to the state chief minister’s office.

Most families of physicians who died of Covid-19 infection that HT spoke to criticised the state for ignoring their plight. The kin of Dr Mithkesh Rampal Singh said they are not covered under Covid-19 insurance although the general physician contracted the infection on duty and died on June 8. “While treating an asymptomatic patient in a hospital, he got exposed to the virus. In this backdrop, he should get insurance,” said Dr Vimal Singh, brother of the deceased. “My brother was living with his wife in a rented flat. The insurance money could have secured his wife’s life to some extent.”

The Maharashtra chapter of IMA has also held meetings with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but they didn’t include private practitioners into the scheme. “In a pandemic, all doctors are involved in screening suspected Covid-19 patients. But instead of honouring the doctors, private physicians are threatened of losing their medical licence. They don’t get any benefits from the state government,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of IMA, Maharashtra chapter.

In another instance, after the death of Dr Akshay Thakur, 29, who was resident of Thane, his 57-year-old father has been running around trying to seeking insurance money. “We didn’t want him at his clinic, but he insisted as it was his duty. But soon, he developed fever and we had to admit him to a private hospital. We have spent over ₹12 lakh for his treatment by borrowing money from people. How will I repay them? He was supposed to get married in a few months. But the state denied the money for my son who cared for his patients in the pandemic,” said Deepak, his father.