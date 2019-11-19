Cracks appear in another building near Metro-3 site

mumbai

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:44 IST

A week after a building in Mahim developed cracks owing to construction work at a Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 site, residents have complained of cracks in a second residential building. Cracks appeared in Meher Manzil on Sunday night, according to locals. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) had visited the site yesterday and installed rods to support the structure, said residents.

On November 10, a 60-year-old building, Laxmi Niwas, near the Sitladevi Metro station in Mahim, developed cracks, after which MMRC stopped work at the site. Residents were shifted to hotels by authorities.

Meher Manzil is a four-storey structure with 10 families, according to residents. It is 80 years old.

Laila Dias, a resident of Meher Manzil, said, “The whole building, which also includes a cafe on the ground floor, has developed cracks and these are widening. MMRC should provide us with alternate accommodation and ensure our safety.” Dias said that since Laxmi Niwas had to be evacuated, vendors are refusing to enter the premises of Meher Manzil. The cafe on the ground floor, Cafe Mearaj, has also been shut, residents said.

“We are living in constant fear that if we continue to reside here and Metro work restarts in the coming days, the vibrations will further widen the cracks and make our building weaker,” Dias said.

Some residents have demanded a written assurance from MMRC that Meher Manzil is safe. Asif Hussain, who owns a flat on the first floor, said, “While officials have given us assurance, we want a written document saying that residing in the building is not a risk.”

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said, “Though the authorities have been co-operating with us and have also installed temporary rods, we want a permanent solution. MMRC can also compensate by rebuilding the structure.”

While MMRC did not comment on the status of Meher Manzil, it said that Laxmi Niwas requires minor repairs and will be available for occupation shortly. “These repairs will be undertaken by MMRC contractors under the overall supervision of MCGM-approved structural consultants,” a spokesperson from MMRC said.