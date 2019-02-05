Creating public amenities in Mumbai a priority: BMC chief on civic budget

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Ajoy Mehta, in an interview to HT on Monday, said the focus of the budget was creating public amenities.

Excerpts from an interview:

How would you describe the budget?

The budget is very tight, despite a 12.6% increase in allocation. We have prioritised projects that are already in the pipeline, such as the coastal highway and GMLR. There is no futuristic project. There is no extravagance.

What is the focus?

The focus was to increase the capital expenditure and keep revenue expenditure in check. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prioritised creation of public amenities through the budget. We have given attention to infrastructure development, building footpaths and slum toilets, which never got special attention in the past.

Why did BMC link the expenditure for its infrastructure projects to reserve funds?

The money was lying untouched. Anybody could have said that if the civic body has the money, it should be used for something. Eventually we would have lost the money to something. So we said let us link every bit of the money in the reserves to a project you can see on the ground, so that it will benefit the city.

Service and entry fee at select public places is an increased expenditure for Mumbaiites. What was the thought behind it?

Two things were on our mind. We want to maintain the places up to a particular standard. And we want people to realise the value of these amenities in the city.

Certain departments such as roads, bridges, development plan, storm water drains and health have been prioritised. What was the aim?

These departments need planned strategy. DP, for example, is planned land use for the city. It needs to be implemented to increase the overall quality of your life, and amenities available to the citizens.

