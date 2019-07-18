CSMT -bound commuters forced to walk on tracks

Three locals and one long-distance train going towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were forced to halt and train services were disrupted for more than three hours when an overhead wire snapped on Wednesday morning.

According to Central Railway (CR), the overhead equipment broke down around 8.30am. Following this, power was switched off to enable repairs. One locomotive was arranged to remove the local train on which the overhead wire had fallen, injuring two commuters. A tower wagon with overhead equipment was sent immediately to repair the wire.

“Four express trains were given halt at Dombivli, Thane and Dadar for the benefit of suburban passengers. Two women passengers, who suffered minor injuries in this incident, were sent to Railway Hospital, Kalyan. The restoration work was completed on war footing and sectional services were restored at 11.45 am,” said a CR official.

Many commuters walked on the track to reach the next station. “I was stranded for around 30 minutes in the train, after which I chose to reach Kalyan station by walking on the track,” said Shabri Ghatwal, 28.

Though the wire fell on a train going towards CSMT, local trains in the opposite direction were also affected because of the number of people walking on the track. Special bus services operated between Kalyan and Badlapur, Ambernath and Karjat, and Kalyan and Dombivli to help commuters. “In coordination with civic authorities [Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport], 12 buses were run between Kalyan and Badlapur,” said a CR official.

“We demand strict action against the responsible officers, which will help to curb the technical errors disrupting local services and causing inconvenience to commuters,” said Shyam Ubale, general secretary, Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara Passengers’ Association.

