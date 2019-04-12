CSMT FoB collapse: 57-year-old woman becomes seventh victim

A 57-year-old Navi Mumbai resident on Wednesday became the seventh victim of the Himalaya bridge collapse near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on March 14.

After 29 days of hospitalisation and several surgeries, Nanda Kadam, suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. According to her family members, she was to be discharged in a few days.

On the day of the incident, Kadam was returning home from her workplace in Colaba. In the aftermath of the foot overbridge (FOB) crash, she suffered injuries and a fracture on her left leg. She was initially admitted to St George Hospital and later shifted to MGM Hospital in Vashi.

“The doctors had to implant a metal rod in her left leg. Last week, she underwent surgery for her right foot where doctors had to reconstruct her heel owing to loss of flesh,” said Vishwanath Sawant, Kadam’s family friend.

Dr Kalyani Sen, medical superintendent of the hospital, refused to comment on the issue.

City police oppose Desai’s bail plea

The Mumbai police on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Neeraj Desai, director of Professor D D Desai’s engineering firm, claiming that his firm had not conducted the required Non Destructive Test (NDT) on the deck of Himalaya bridge.

Neeraj Desai, whose firm had conducted the audit of the CSMT bridge, was the first person to be arrested in the case.

Desai has moved the bail plea before the sessions court after his plea was rejected by the magistrate court.

The prosecution claimed they had recorded the statement of authorities at Geo Dynamics, which was hired by Desai’s firm to carry out several tests. Geo Dynamics and Desai both said in their statements that the NDT was not conducted, said the prosecution.

The arguments will continue on Friday.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 06:20 IST