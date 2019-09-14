CSMT kidnapping: 2-year-old reunited with kin in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:33 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) reunited a two-year-old girl with her mother, three hours after she was kidnapped by a man on Wednesday. The officers also arrested the accused, Mohammed Saif Ali Shaikh.

According to the GRP officers Lucknow resident Poonam Chotu Rathod, 26, approached the police on Wednesday early in the morning, alleging that a man had snatched her daughter Surbhi and fled while she was asleep on the platform. According to the GRP officers, Rathod had left her home after her husband abandoned her and Surbhi.

The woman told the police that after leaving her house she had no money and thus lived on footpaths and railway station benches. On Tuesday night she reached CSMT station to spend the night and was asleep on platform number 10.

“Rathod told us that while she was sitting there, a man in his thirties approached her and said that he wants her daughter, because he liked her. When Rathod refused, the man threatened her,” said Hemant Bawdhankar, senior police inspector of CSMT GRP.

The man did not leave the premises. “After Rathod fell asleep, Shaikh approached her and grabbed Surbhi and fled,” added Bawdhankar.

Rathod who woke up at 6 am found her toddler missing and approached the police, “We immediately scanned the CCTV cameras of the platform and launched a search operation as the man was seen leaving the station premises,” added a police officer.

At 9am the police officers spotted Shaikh with a child outside the station near the BMC Headquaters. The police arrested Shaikh and handed over Surbhi to her mother. The police are now trying to find out whether Shaikh was involved in a child trafficking racket

