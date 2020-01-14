e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Cyber fraudsters cheat constable of ₹1.57 lakh

Cyber fraudsters cheat constable of ₹1.57 lakh

mumbai Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:38 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

A 57-year-old police constable was recently cheated by cyber fraudsters to the tune of ₹1.47 lakhs. The constable contacted the customer care number to discontinue the credit card but instead resulted in online shopping by fraudsters of around ₹1.47 lakhs. The credit card was used seven times for making online purchases through two different apps.

According to the police, the complainant, Shivaji Dinkar Jadhav, 57, resides in Chunabhatti and is posted as a police constable with JJ Marg police station. Jadhav has a saving account in a nationalised bank and also had a credit card, which had remained unused. According to a police officer, Jadhav decided to discontinue the credit card to avoid unwanted bills.

On January 5, he called the customer care number of the bank and asked them to discontinue the credit card. On January 6, Jadhav received a call from a woman at 5:30pm. The woman confirmed his request for discontinuing the credit card, but within five minutes he received another call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself to be another executive of the bank and questioned whether Jadhav wanted to discontinue the card which he confirmed. At 9pm Jadhav received seven messages about online shopping. Initially, Jadhav ignored the messages as the amounts were not debited from his saving account. But the next day when he visited the bank he found that the amounts had been debited against his credit card.

The police said the fraudster had used the credit card seven times for shopping through MobiKwik and Paytm.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and Information Technology Act. We are gathering details on the basis of the online app from which the shopping was done. We suspect the customer care number on which the constable made a call by searching on the internet was not authentic. We are further investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News