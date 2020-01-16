e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Dabholkar murder case: Need 15 days for op to find gun, CBI tells HC

Dabholkar murder case: Need 15 days for op to find gun, CBI tells HC

mumbai Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:01 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that it would require 15 more days to undertake the specialised operations in Thane creek to find the weapons used to kill rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh informed the bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice RI Chagla that the search, being conducted by foreign experts, has already covered the major portion of Thane creek and only a small patch is yet to be searched, which will be complete in a fortnight.

The ASG was responding to separate petitions, filed by the family members of Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, raising concerns about the slow pace of investigation.

Dabholkar was shot dead near his residence in Pune when he was returning from his morning walk on August 20, 2013. Pansare and his wife were shot at in Kolhapur when they were out for a morning walk on February 16, 2015, and the Communist Party of India (CPI) politburo member succumbed to his injuries four days later at a private hospital in Mumbai. His wife survived the attack.

The CBI is investigating Dabholkar’s murder, whereas Pansare’s killing is being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state police.

