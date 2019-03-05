Day after inauguration, Parel railway terminus faces glitches

Passengers waiting for local trains from the newly inaugurated Parel mini-terminus on Monday afternoon faced delays and inconvenience, as a technical failure between Parel and Dadar disrupted the services for close to an hour.

The disruption, at 12.38pm, affected the slow and fast trains towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan.

The issue was fixed at 1.28pm, after which local trains on both corridors were operating at a delay of 30 minutes.

The glitch also hit long-distance trains. Four local train services from Parel towards Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan and three towards Parel were impacted.

“The failure took place near the crossover between Parel and Dadar railway stations,” said a senior Central Railway official.

SK Jain, CR divisional railway manager (DRM), tweeted, “There was a signal failure at Parel station, which has been put right at 13:30hrs. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

“The CSMT local train in which I was travelling halted near Dadar and Parel for 40 minutes. I had to get down and walk till Parel. Local trains on

all the lines were stuck,” said Aarti Singh, a Ghatkopar resident.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 00:05 IST