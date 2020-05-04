DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark

mumbai

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:40 IST

A deputy commissioner of police, the central region of Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A senior IPS officer confirmed the news. Meanwhile, twelve other policemen, including six police officers, from JJ Marg police station too tested positive for the virus. Following the development, 48 policemen from JJ police station who were in touch with the 12 infected officials were sent for quarantine. On Monday evening the Mumbai Police crossed the 200 mark with a total of 211 police personnel testing positive for Covid 19. The city police contributed 50% of the cases in Maharashtra Police department, which recorded 422 cases till Monday.