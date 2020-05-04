e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark

DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark

mumbai Updated: May 04, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A deputy commissioner of police, the central region of Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A senior IPS officer confirmed the news. Meanwhile, twelve other policemen, including six police officers, from JJ Marg police station too tested positive for the virus. Following the development, 48 policemen from JJ police station who were in touch with the 12 infected officials were sent for quarantine. On Monday evening the Mumbai Police crossed the 200 mark with a total of 211 police personnel testing positive for Covid 19. The city police contributed 50% of the cases in Maharashtra Police department, which recorded 422 cases till Monday.

top news
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news