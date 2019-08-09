‘Debris on call’ service: BMC wants private land for recycling

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) is now looking for private land in the space-starved city to set up and operate construction debris processing units for its ‘Debris on Call’ service.

The units will be responsible for setting up a 24x7 helpline and online system to receive calls for lifting debris, assigning drop-off and collection points in each ward, arranging transportation to the plant, processing, recycling and then reusing the debris. This comes after the civic body failed over seven times to find contractors for the job in the past few months.

As part of its latest tender, the BMC has added a clause that allows any Mumbaiite to set up a plant if they have a large open space. This will require taking necessary permissions such as clearances from the environment and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and a no-objection certificate from the traffic police.

A senior civic official from the solid waste management (SWM) department said, “Industries that already have construction debris processing units can come forward. It would mainly benefit establishments that have large open spaces such as commercial workshops and vacant plots.”

Mumbai generates 7,200 tonnes of waste every day, of which, 1,200 tonnes is construction debris. To deal with this, the BMC had set up two debris processing and recycling plants for 600 tonnes of debris each, at a 2.7-hectare plot in Mulund earlier this year.

“Currently, we only have the Mulund plant. We expected the contractor to work with the debris he collects at the plant. But seeing the poor response, we now want private owners to come forward too,” said Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner, in charge of SWM. The civic body will also buy back 20% of processed construction waste.

