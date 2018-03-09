‘Despite poor spending on 2 Metro lines in Mumbai, Maharashtra govt confident of meeting 2019 deadline’

Though the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) aims to commission two Metro lines in the city by 2019, the percentage-wise expenditure on these projects is still in single digits, according to the Economic Survey 2017-18.

Until October 2017, the planning authority spent Rs124 crore (1.93%) of the Rs6,410 crore estimated for the Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Rs448 crore (7.21%) of the Rs6,208 crore for Metro-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East).

The MMRDA plans to commission Metro-2A and Metro-7 by 2019. Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said major part of the cost will be spent on rolling stock and technical components such as signalling system, for which tenders are yet to be floated. “Apart from the major tenders, which will be issued now, the payments will reflect after the projects are completed,” said Darade. He said the project deadlines remain unchanged.

The Economic Survey further indicated that of the total cost of Rs61,289 crore for the five ongoing Metro projects, authorities have spent Rs18,824 crore (30.71%).

Of these, the MMRDA has just awarded works for Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali) and Metro-2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) last week.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) spent the highest at 15.75% for the Metro-3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz). The work was started in 2015.

Rishi Aggarwal, a city transport expert, said it is very doubtful that the two corridors will be commissioned by next year. “The station works are yet to start. The rolling stock will take time. There will be safety trials conducted which will itself take about three to four months. To top it all, the work will definitely slow down during monsoon. So it is very difficult to meet the 2019 deadline,” Aggarwal said.

The survey report also earmarked a 2019 deadline for the long-running Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP), especially when the MMRDA had spent Rs2,404 crore of the Rs6,235 crore on the project.

The project entails the completion of 18 roads and 32 bridges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Similarly, it has set a 2019 deadline for certain projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-II (MUTP). By the end of January, only 69% of these works were completed. The report gave a miss to the two ambitious infrastructure projects — the Rs15,000-crore Mumbai coastal road and the Rs46,000-crore Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway — of the BJP-government.