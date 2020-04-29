e-paper
Dharavi reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally 344

Dharavi, considered as the biggest slum in Asia, has so far reported 18 deaths.

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mumbai Fire brigade officials Sanitise the area using sodium hypochlorite solution during nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai.
Mumbai’s biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 344, a BMC official said.

Dharavi, considered as the biggest slum in Asia, has so far reported 18 deaths, he said.

“New cases were reported from 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Matunga Labour camp, Koliwada, Kuttiwadi, Dhorwada, Transit Camp, and Kunchi Kurve Nagar localities in Dharavi,” he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has so far medically screened 70,000 people in Dharavi.

