Didn’t kill son, Oshiwara murderaccused tells court

After being charged with murdering his son on Tuesday night, Srinivas Ganji maintained he was innocent when produced in court on Wednesday. The police said they have procured the alleged murder weapon, but told the court that the motive was still unclear. The court has remanded Ganji in police custody till July 27.

On Monday night, Ganji’s son Vicky, 33, was found dead with a single bullet injury in the Oshiwara flat where the two stayed with Ganji’s other son. Ganji reported the death to the police. Neighbours said they heard a gunshot at around 8.45pm. According to footage recorded on the CCTV camera in a neighbouring building, a laundry man visited the Ganjis’ flat at around 8.50pm and at 8.52pm, an agitated Ganji was seen leaving the flat.

On Tuesday, the police found a country-made pistol in Ganji’s scooter, which was parked in the building compound. Ganji was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and destruction of evidence.

On Wednesday, Oshiwara police produced Ganji before Andheri metropolitan court, seeking his custody. Magistrate Imran Marchiya asked why custody was required if the alleged murder weapon had already been recovered. “The motive of the murder is unclear and although the unlicenced gun has been recovered, the police needs time to find out how he [Ganji] procured the country-made pistol,” said public prosecutor SC Gosavi.

Addressing the court, Ganji said, “I did not kill him. Why would I kill my own son? I was sitting down drinking tea when I heard the firecracker-like sound. I went up to check and found him on the floor.”

During interrogation, Ganji, who works as a chauffeur, claimed his son had killed himself. He admitted to owning the alleged murder weapon and said he had bought the gun in Prayagraj last year, for personal protection. “Srinivas claims that he hid the gun in the scooter feeling the police will blame him for buying the gun. We are still trying to find the cartridge casing,” said an officer, on condition of anonymity.

The police told the court that relations between Ganji and his son were strained, especially since Vicky lost his job as a vice-president in a public relations firm seven months ago. Ganji is estranged from his wife, but not divorced. He allegedly is in a relationship with another woman and that Vicky, a divorcee, disapproved of the affair. The police are investigating whether this may have led to foul play in Vicky’s death. The police are also looking into whether the laundry man saw Ganji when he left the flat at 8.50 pm.

