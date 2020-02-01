e-paper
Don’t mislead engg students with false info in prospectus: AICTE to colleges

mumbai Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:42 IST
Shreya Bhandary
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released a circular warning institutes of punitive action if they mislead students with false information in their prospectus.

This move comes in after the council received complaints from students that claims made by the institutes in their prospectus about facilities, did not match the actual infrastructure.

“There has been an increase in the number of complaints received by AICTE in the last few months, hence we decided to remind institutes of the rules and regulation, and the action that the council will take if an institute is found flouting rules,” said Anil Sahasrabuddhe, chairman, AICTE. He added that the circular was released in advance so that institutes are warned before they release their prospectus.

To put an end to the mushrooming of engineering and pharmacy colleges across the country, especially when seats continue to remain vacant, the AICTE implemented a blanket ban on new institutes.

