Drunk biker rams into car on Malad bridge, dies

A 23-year-old drunk biker, who was not wearing a helmet, died after crashing into a car on a bridge in Malad (East) early on Thursday. The pillion rider suffered serious injuries.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident took place around 5.15am at Pathanwadi junction on the northbound stretch of a flyover on the western express highway. Bowaj Yohan Teki, a resident of Sangharsh nagar in Kandivli, and his friend, Salman Ansari, 24, went on a ride towards Borivli after consuming alcohol, said police. As a car moving ahead applied brakes suddenly, Teki rammed into it.

A motorist alerted police who were patrolling under the bridge.

Teki was taken to Siddharth hospital where he was declared dead on admission, while Ansari suffered internal injuries. Ansari has been made a complainant in the case, and will be questioned once he is out of danger.

The biker is survived by his parents, two brothers, wife and two children, a son and a daughter. He used to do odd jobs for a living. The police are checking CCTV cameras to find the car. There are no CCTV cameras on the bridge.