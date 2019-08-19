ED summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh in probe over IL&FS case

mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Sena leader Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi in connection with investigations into a money laundering case involving Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group.

Thackeray has been asked to join the probe on Thursday while Unmesh is likely to be questioned today. The two along with Ranjan Shirodkar had formed a company Kohinoor CTNL. The agency is probing the IL&FS group that had invested Rs 225 crore in the company that constructed ‘Kohinoor Square’ building at a prime location in Mumbai’s Dadar.

However, the company booked a loss by surrendering its shares for Rs 90 crore only, thus taking a hit of Rs 135 crore. Thackeray also exited by selling his shares in 2008, probe revealed. Subsequently, Kohinoor CTNL, in 2011, entered into agreement to sell certain premises of the skyscraper to IL&FS group and settle the amount but it again defaulted, as per the allegations.

ED sources stated that Kohinoor CTNL allegedly defaulted on the payments and the loan was acquired without adequate security.

The ED took over the money laundering probe after a case was registered by the Delhi Economic Offence Wing (EOW), which alleged cheating and forgery on part of IL&FS group and its managing committee between 2010 and 2018. The agency filed its first chargesheet in the case last week.

