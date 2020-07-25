e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Ensure proper disposal of Covid-19 biomedical waste: HC directs MPCB

Ensure proper disposal of Covid-19 biomedical waste: HC directs MPCB

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

RThe Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ensure that Covid-19 biomedical waste is properly disposed of by scrupulously complying with the provisions of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Madhav Jamdar also directed MPCB to take prompt action against the civic authority concerned, if it finds any violation of the waste disposal rules.

The directives were issued in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dombivli resident Kishor Sohoni regarding the appropriate disposal of biomedical waste. Sohoni alleged that though prevailing rules mandate scientific disposal of biomedical waste, the waste generated at Covid-19 treatment centres at Kalyan was being dumped at Adharwadi dumping ground by garbage collectors.

Sohoni’s PIL, filed through advocate Sadhana Kumar, stated that such dumping of contaminated waste is dangerous, considering the spread and intensity of the Covid-19 infection.

“During the pandemic, direct disposal of biomedical waste from Covid hospitals is a serious threat to human life, and should be stopped immediately,” stated the PIL. “Rigorous monitoring is required to ensure such waste does not end up infecting others, including garbage collectors,” it added.

MPCB, however, maintained that no Covid-19 biomedical waste was found at Adharwadi dumping ground when officers of the board and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jointly inspected the site.

In its affidavit, MPCB stated that the civic body had set up a dedicated site for disposal of biomedical waste at Umbarde, where the contaminated waste generated at Covid-19 treatment centres was disposed scientifically.

Thirty common facilities have been set up for treatment and scientific disposal of Covid-19 biomedical waste generated across Maharashtra. The waste is being collected by common treatment facility operators for scientific disposal at the dedicated sites, the affidavit added.

