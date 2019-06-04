Esplanade Mansion repair: Mhada seeks heritage panel’s say

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has sought the opinion of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) on the repair and restoration of Esplanade Mansion, a UNSECO heritage structure, which is more than 150 years old.

A technical expert committee from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) had recently declared the building unsafe for use. Citing Bombay high court (HC) orders, Mhada had also sent the building tenants eviction notices.

“Recently, we got a letter from Mhada, seeking our opinion on the restoration of the heritage structure. Attached with the letter was the IIT-B report,” said an MHCC official. The official said they will now scrutinise the report and form an opinion with the help of an eight-member heritage committee. “We will file our reply in the Bombay HC, where the matter is pending,” the official said.

Many tenants allege the building is in a repairable condition and there is a deliberate attempt to demolish and redevelop it. They want the building to be repaired and restored as it is a heritage structure.Though Monday was the last day to vacate the building, Mhada officials said 104 of the total 156 tenants had moved out till the evening. “The remaining tenants will also vacate the building in the coming days. Also, we are waiting to see what HC decides on Tuesday,” said a Mhada official.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 05:03 IST