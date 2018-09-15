Express train engine failure disrupts locals near Mumbai

Commuters on local trains between Ambernath and Badlapur near Mumbai were stranded again for an hour on Saturday due to the engine failure of an express train.

The technical glitch occurred on Hyderabad-Mumbai Express on the Ambernath-Badlapur line, forcing stoppage of local trains, officials of the Central Railway said.

The incident took place around 12:00 noon, and was rectified by 1:15 pm.

Around 3-4 locals (trains) between Badlapur and Ambernath were stranded for an hour as an additional engine was brought from Badlapur to pull out the affected train. They were back on the track soon, said A K Jain, senior public relation officer, Central Railway, Mumbai.

On Friday, commuters had held a protest over frequent disruption in local services.

“Now it seems to be the daily thing for us, as every now and then, some problem occurs affecting the local services, especially on the route between Kalyan-Kasara, line,” rued Bhairavi Vyas, 30, a commuter from Ambernath.

“Hopefully, the problem was fixed early compared to yesterday, or a similar situation would have taken place with commuters,” said Neeta Ravindran, 45, a commuter from Badlapur.

