e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

‘Fake, illegal’ Maharashtra govt will fall in 7 days: NCP’s Majeed Memon

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were invited and sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister as if it were an occasion for mourning, Memon said.

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2019 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Majeed Memon called the Pawar-Fadnavis-led government ‘a government of darkness’.
Majeed Memon called the Pawar-Fadnavis-led government ‘a government of darkness’. (Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Majeed Memon has said the newly-formed “fake and illegal” government led by the BJP in Maharashtra won’t last for more than a week.

Majeed Memon, a member of the Rajya Sabha, said that the recent developments in Maharashtra have shocked everyone.

“The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till November 30 to prove majority in the Assembly. We will end Fadnavis’ ‘khushfehmi’ (misconception) in the floor test,” Memon was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have the majority. Their government will fall within seven days. This is a fake and illegal government,” he said on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were invited and sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister as if it were an occasion for mourning, Memon said.

“This is a government of darkness. Everyone is asking what was the emergency for the Governor that he had to withdraw President’s Rule at 5:47am,” he said.

The political coup by the BJP in Maharashtra came at a time when the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress had seemingly reached the final stage of talks on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state.

The three parties have now approached the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari’s decision to invite Fadnavis to form the state government.

They have asked the top court in their petition to issue a direction to the governor to invite their alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, to form the government.

The alliance has 154 MLAs, a majority in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly.

tags
top news
Anti-defection law, floor test in focus as BJP springs a surprise
Anti-defection law, floor test in focus as BJP springs a surprise
Dhananjay Munde, who backed Ajit Pawar, back in NCP fold; only 5 MLAs missing
Dhananjay Munde, who backed Ajit Pawar, back in NCP fold; only 5 MLAs missing
SC to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
SC to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Chinese parents test DNA to check if kids will become prodigies
Chinese parents test DNA to check if kids will become prodigies
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
Mother, stepfather among 3 held for killing child, dumping body in drain
Mother, stepfather among 3 held for killing child, dumping body in drain
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News