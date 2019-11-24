‘Fake, illegal’ Maharashtra govt will fall in 7 days: NCP’s Majeed Memon

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 09:39 IST

A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Majeed Memon has said the newly-formed “fake and illegal” government led by the BJP in Maharashtra won’t last for more than a week.

Majeed Memon, a member of the Rajya Sabha, said that the recent developments in Maharashtra have shocked everyone.

“The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till November 30 to prove majority in the Assembly. We will end Fadnavis’ ‘khushfehmi’ (misconception) in the floor test,” Memon was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have the majority. Their government will fall within seven days. This is a fake and illegal government,” he said on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were invited and sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister as if it were an occasion for mourning, Memon said.

“This is a government of darkness. Everyone is asking what was the emergency for the Governor that he had to withdraw President’s Rule at 5:47am,” he said.

The political coup by the BJP in Maharashtra came at a time when the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress had seemingly reached the final stage of talks on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state.

The three parties have now approached the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari’s decision to invite Fadnavis to form the state government.

They have asked the top court in their petition to issue a direction to the governor to invite their alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, to form the government.

The alliance has 154 MLAs, a majority in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly.