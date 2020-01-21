Find plots near Metro-4 site to transplant trees, TMC told

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:35 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to explore the possibility of finding alternative plots near Metro-4 site to transplant trees that are to be removed for the project, and to identify a few plots if it is feasible. The directions were issued after the expert committee in its report said transplanting the trees almost 30km away would be detrimental to the survival of the trees. TMC is expected to submit its findings to the HC within ten days.

The division bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice RI Chagla was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) filed by activist Rohit Joshi and NGO Thane Nagrik Pratishthan, respectively.

The HC-appointed expert committee submitted its assessment report with regards to transplantation/felling of trees for the Metro-4 project on Tuesday.

The committee, comprising experts Seema Hardikar, Dr Nagesh Tekale and Dr Mansi Joshi, visited the sites on three occasions and prepared the report. The report dealt with the 913 trees that were permitted to be removed between Naka-Majiwada and Kapurbawdi-Kasarvadavli.

Citing that the trees cannot survive the soil strata change, the report suggested that the transplantation be done in a plot within 3km-5km radius instead of Sape Village which is 30km away.

Based on the report, the petitioners, through advocates Mini Mathew and Ankit Kulkarni, urged that the proposed transplantation spot be changed to ensure that the trees survive.