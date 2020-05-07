e-paper
Fire at factory near Nashik in Maharashtra

The fire started at the factory located in Satpur area around 7 pm, a police official said.

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 22:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The fire was doused after one hour,
A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical packaging factory near Nashik city in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, an official said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured, he added.

The fire was doused after one hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

