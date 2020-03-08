e-paper
Fire at gymkhana in Juhu guts two floors; no one hurt

mumbai Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:41 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
A level-1 fire was reported at Juhu Gymkhana (Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club) on Saturday around 9.50pm. More than 50 people were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and no injuries were reported. Prabhat

Rahangdale, chief fire officer, MFB, said, “The people inside panicked and the team did a great job of rescuing more than 50 people. We are investigating further.” The fire was brought under control and extinguished by 10.10pm using foam.

The reason for the blaze was unclear till the time of going to press. The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, etc, on the ground and first floor of the two-storey gymkhana.

