Fire breaks out at six-storey building in Mumbai’s Powai, no casualties reported

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 10:01 IST

A level two fire was reported in a commercial building named Delphi in Powai area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Around four fire engines, one foam tender and four jumbo tank were rushed to the spot. Currently, three small fire engines and five fire motor pumps are in operation, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

The fire was reported at 6.16 am and was doused by 8.15 am, MFB said

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

According to the MFB, the operation was challenging as smoke was logged on upper floors of the six storey commercial building.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer MFB said, “The fire is at its initial stage of being under control. Our timely intervention averted a major incident. Fire is confined in the 3,000 sq ft office area on 5th floor involving electric wiring, electric installation, electric cables, office false ceiling, split AC unit compressor and parapet of 5th floor due to which entire 5th and 6th floor is logged with smoke.”