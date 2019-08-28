Fire breaks out at timer yard in Mumbai’s Byculla

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:15 IST

Fire broke out in a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in Mumbai’s Byculla in the early hours of Wednesday. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) official, “Fire confined to a large stock of timber in wooden godown at the ground floor. Around 8 fire fighting jets are in operation for the same.”

The fire fighting continued for around four hours, and the fire was extinguished at 7.30 am, according to MFB.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 09:12 IST