Fire breaks out in commercial building at Mumbai’s Prabhadevi; no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a six-storey commercial building in south Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported around 2.45pm at Cosmos Mall in Atlantica building complex, Gadgil Road, fire officials said, adding that it has been graded as a level 2 (medium) fire.

Four fire tenders and a water tanker have been sent to the spot. “It’s a six-storey commercial building. Fire fighting operations are going on. Fortunately, no one is injured,” said an official from the fire brigade, requesting anonymity.

Preliminary information shows that the blaze started in a garment store inside the old-style mall, which has small wholesale and retail cloth stores. The cause of the fire is not yet known.