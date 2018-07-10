 Fire breaks out in commercial building at Mumbai’s Prabhadevi; no injuries reported | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out in commercial building at Mumbai’s Prabhadevi; no injuries reported

Fire-fighting operations are underway; the cause of the blaze has not been established yet.

mumbai Updated: Jul 10, 2018 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The fire was reported at Cosmos Mall around 2.45pm on Tuesday.
The fire was reported at Cosmos Mall around 2.45pm on Tuesday.(Photo used for representational purpose)

A fire broke out in a six-storey commercial building in south Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported around 2.45pm at Cosmos Mall in Atlantica building complex, Gadgil Road, fire officials said, adding that it has been graded as a level 2 (medium) fire.

Four fire tenders and a water tanker have been sent to the spot. “It’s a six-storey commercial building. Fire fighting operations are going on. Fortunately, no one is injured,” said an official from the fire brigade, requesting anonymity.

Preliminary information shows that the blaze started in a garment store inside the old-style mall, which has small wholesale and retail cloth stores. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

