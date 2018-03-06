Fire breaks out in meter box in Thane building, 19 residents evacuated

Around 16 electric meter boxes located in the ground floor of a residential building in Kalwa, Thane, caught fire after a short circuit in the wee hours of Tuesday. There were no casualties, but fire department officials evacuated 19 residents from the building.

Kalwa is around 26km from Mumbai city.

The incident took place around midnight at Parijat society in Manisha Nagar. “We got a call at 12.30am, though the fire broke out around 12. We were called when the fire started spreading to the other meter boxes,” said an official from Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), who did not wish to be named.

READ: Major fire guts godown in Mumbai’s Kalachowki; nearby buildings evacuated

One fire engine and one quick rescue van were sent to the site, and the fire was doused within 45 minutes, fire officials said. “The building was a ground plus three-storey structure and housed 16 families. We evacuated 19 residents during operations,” the official added.

Small fire in Dombivli godown

Earlier in the day, around 7.20am, a small fire broke out in an under-construction building at Saraswat Colony, Dombivli. “The fire started because of a short circuit in the ground floor of a godown where electrical devices are stored,” said a fire official from the MIDC fire department in Dombivli, requesting anonymity. “We put out the blaze in one hour with the help of two water tankers and four fire engines. Nobody was injured.”