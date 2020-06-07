Fire dept probes gas leak source in Mumbai. What we know so far

mumbai

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:07 IST

Residents in several areas of Mumbai complained of a foul smell on Saturday night, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade to launch an investigation.

BMC had received complaints from residents of Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar(East), Ghatkopar(West), Powai, Andheri, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli about a foul pungent odour.

The civic body had earlier suspected that the smell originated from the US Vitamin Company near Indira Apartment in Govandi(East), which later spread toward Andheri and Powai.

Here is what we know so far:

■ The chief of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have not identified the source of the foul smell yet.

■ “We investigated the entire premises and nearby areas of US Vitamin Company but no leakage was found. We followed the exact locations of complaints given by the BMC’s disaster management control room that received the calls,” P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said.

■ Officials said they are also looking at other possible sources of the foul smell.

■ “We are also looking into the possibility if it could be a methane build-up in drains. The investigation is on-going,” a senior officer said.

■ According to preliminary information from BMC’s disaster management cell, the incident was reported at 9:53pm.

■ The gas leakage was reported at US Vitamin Company in Govandi (East).

■ “Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required,” the civic body tweeted.

■ A fire appliance is a vehicle which assists in firefighting and other rescue operations. It is normally based on a truck chassis and weighs more than 12 tonnes.

■ “All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai,” the corporation added.

■ BMC asked people in the areas not to panic and said that the situation is being monitored.

■ “Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose (sic),” it tweeted.

■ Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray, whose party controls the BMC, also tweeted that the situation is under control.

■ “I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised,” Thackeray said.

■ “With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows,” he added.