e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Fire dept probes gas leak source in Mumbai. What we know so far

Fire dept probes gas leak source in Mumbai. What we know so far

BMC had received complaints from residents of Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar(East), Ghatkopar(West), Powai, Andheri, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli about a foul pungent odour.

mumbai Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Fire brigade officials have launched an investigation on the complaints of foul smell.
Fire brigade officials have launched an investigation on the complaints of foul smell. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo/For Representational Purposes Only)
         

Residents in several areas of Mumbai complained of a foul smell on Saturday night, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade to launch an investigation.

BMC had received complaints from residents of Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar(East), Ghatkopar(West), Powai, Andheri, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli about a foul pungent odour.

The civic body had earlier suspected that the smell originated from the US Vitamin Company near Indira Apartment in Govandi(East), which later spread toward Andheri and Powai.

Here is what we know so far:

■ The chief of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have not identified the source of the foul smell yet.

■ “We investigated the entire premises and nearby areas of US Vitamin Company but no leakage was found. We followed the exact locations of complaints given by the BMC’s disaster management control room that received the calls,” P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said.

■ Officials said they are also looking at other possible sources of the foul smell.

■ “We are also looking into the possibility if it could be a methane build-up in drains. The investigation is on-going,” a senior officer said.

■ According to preliminary information from BMC’s disaster management cell, the incident was reported at 9:53pm.

■ The gas leakage was reported at US Vitamin Company in Govandi (East).

■ “Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required,” the civic body tweeted.

■ A fire appliance is a vehicle which assists in firefighting and other rescue operations. It is normally based on a truck chassis and weighs more than 12 tonnes.

■ “All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai,” the corporation added.

■ BMC asked people in the areas not to panic and said that the situation is being monitored.

■ “Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose (sic),” it tweeted.

■ Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray, whose party controls the BMC, also tweeted that the situation is under control.

■ “I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised,” Thackeray said.

■ “With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows,” he added.

tags
top news
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In