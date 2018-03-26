Fire in Mumbai shanty kills baby, injures 7 of family

A 15-month-old baby died and seven others of a family were injured after a fire broke out in a shanty in a Chembur (West) slum on Sunday afternoon. The baby, Chandini Jatholiya, suffered 80% burns.

The injured included three children — three-month-old Tanuja, four-year-old Sakshi and five-year-old Pramod. The other injured were identified as Jagdish, 45; Geeta, 40; Prakash 30; and Parvati 23.

The 45-year-old man, Jagdish, is in a critical condition with 70-80% burns, said an official from the BMC’s disaster management unit. All injured were admitted to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

The fire broke out at 1pm at Thakkar Bappa Colony in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

Read more: Fire breaks out in godown in Mumbai; 3 women workers suffer minor injuries

The fire was confined to the hut of the Jatholiyas, which also doubled as a shoe-making unit. Another fire official said, “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. We found a large quantity of combustible material, which might have intensified the fire. There was neither any explosion nor a short-circuit. The fire was confined to one hut and did not spread to nearby settlements. ”

Two fire engines, an ambulance and one jumbo water tanker brought the fire under control within half an hour.

“The injured people have deep to superficial burns,” said Dr Pravabin Babar, medical officer of Rajawadi Hospital.

Dr Pradip Jadhav, chief medical superintendent, peripheral hospitals, said that the Jagdish is in surgical unit, and if need be, he will be referred to a tertiary hospital for more potent antibiotics, wound dressing and intravenous fluids.

The medical officer added that they have been trying to shift Jagdish to a teritary care hospital since afternoon, but no bed was available. Dr Jadhav said he will be referred to Sion Hospital.

In a separate incident level 3 fire which is termed as major by the fire brigade broke out in a server room in a ground plus six under construction building in Andheri east. No casualties have been reported, according to BMC officials.

According to fire officials, fire and the smoke was confined to basement. As the building was under construction, no one was trapped inside. Eight fire engines, one water tankers, one breathing apparatus van and an ambulance have been pressed into service. The building on the Saki Vihar road reportedly belongs to a firm named Net magic Service Private Limited. The emergency call was made at 12:16 pm.