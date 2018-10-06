Five serial chain snatchers arrested in Thane

Thane (Rural) police arrested five chain snatchers in two separate incidents in September and October. All five accused had been wanted for the past two years. In addition, the police have invoked Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two of the accused for their alleged roles in crimes other than chain snatching.

The police arrested Annu Deju Salian, 32, alias Parshuram and Monu Samarbahadur Singh, 28, alias Anandakumar on September 28. Similarly, they arrested Kunjal Gokul Sande, 21, Vijay Martand Satpute, 25, and Pappya Datta Dhamke, 27, alias Govind on October 1. All the accused have passed HSC.

After their arrest, police recovered gold chains and mangalsutras worth ₹20 lakh and solved 27 cases of chain snatching. The accused would target people taking a walk after dinner. Most crimes were reported form Vashind, Palghar, Shahpur, Padgha, Bhiwandi, Mira Road and Bhayander. All five have been active since 2016 and were traced using CCTV cameras.

Superintendent of police Shivaji Rathod for Thane (Rural) said, “There were repeated complaints of chain snatching following which two teams of local crime branch were formed to arrest the accused. Based on the leads we got by scanning CCTV footage, all five were arrested in Thane on two separate dates.”

The police said they have invoked MCOCA against Salian and Singh for their alleged roles in cases such as attempt to murder, rioting and assault. The two accused first met in 2013 at Arthur Road Jail and became close friends. It was in jail that they decided to snatch chains.

An officer from Thane (Rural) commissionerate said, “Salian and Singh would drive private cabs during the day and snatch chains at night. While the other three are gym friends, who decided to snatch chains to make easy money.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 00:21 IST