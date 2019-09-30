e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Flying Air India from Mumbai or Delhi? Soon get dropped directly to boarding area

National carrier Air India already provides this service to its business class passengers and will now offer the same to passengers of all classes at a fee.

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:30 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
An Air India official said that the pilot project at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was introduced last week and has received a good response.
An Air India official said that the pilot project at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was introduced last week and has received a good response. (Alamy Stock Photo )
         

Air India (AI) passengers travelling from Delhi and Mumbai will soon be able to avail a pick-up from the terminal drop point to the boarding area. The national carrier has begun their ‘Namaskar’ service at Delhi airport on a trial basis and plans to launch it before the year-end. AI already provides this service to its business class passengers and will now offer the same to passengers of all classes at a fee.

“No worries for travelling with heavy baggage, anxieties due to unfamiliarity with the airport or long queues for check-in,” said a Delhi-based Air India official, explaining that the passenger will be escorted through the security check to the boarding gate.

Sources from the airline said that a few interested passengers could not avail the service as the portal is being modified to accept payments (Rs 2,500 per service).

Passengers can avail the Namaskar service through the airline website by entering their name and PNR number. One can also directly log on to www.namaskarsewa.in to avail the service. “The idea is to give a hassle-free experience to all the Air India passengers,” said the airline spokesperson.

An Air India official said that the pilot project at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was introduced last week and has received a good response. “Despite not advertising the service, we have received tremendous response from passengers. Among the international and domestic passengers, most of the transit passengers are availing the service,” he said.

Airline sources said that looking at the passenger response, the service will be fully introduced in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai by December.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:05 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News