Flying Air India from Mumbai or Delhi? Soon get dropped directly to boarding area

Air India (AI) passengers travelling from Delhi and Mumbai will soon be able to avail a pick-up from the terminal drop point to the boarding area. The national carrier has begun their ‘Namaskar’ service at Delhi airport on a trial basis and plans to launch it before the year-end. AI already provides this service to its business class passengers and will now offer the same to passengers of all classes at a fee.

“No worries for travelling with heavy baggage, anxieties due to unfamiliarity with the airport or long queues for check-in,” said a Delhi-based Air India official, explaining that the passenger will be escorted through the security check to the boarding gate.

Sources from the airline said that a few interested passengers could not avail the service as the portal is being modified to accept payments (Rs 2,500 per service).

Passengers can avail the Namaskar service through the airline website by entering their name and PNR number. One can also directly log on to www.namaskarsewa.in to avail the service. “The idea is to give a hassle-free experience to all the Air India passengers,” said the airline spokesperson.

An Air India official said that the pilot project at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was introduced last week and has received a good response. “Despite not advertising the service, we have received tremendous response from passengers. Among the international and domestic passengers, most of the transit passengers are availing the service,” he said.

Airline sources said that looking at the passenger response, the service will be fully introduced in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai by December.

