Four arrested for killing 29-year-old Chembur resident

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:04 IST

The Kalachowki police recently arrested four persons accused of stabbing a 29-year-old man 14 times on November 24. Saurabh Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police (zone 4), said the accused allegedly wanted to rob the victim, Shamdev Eshwar Yadav, a Chembur resident, and use the money to buy alcohol.

The accused were identified as Ravi Mahesh Anand 30; Hritik Vinodkumar Suneriya 19; Sundaraj Shetty, 46; and Abhay Liladhar Gautam, 45.

The police are on the lookout for one more accused.

Officers said around 2am on November 24, the control room received a call about an unidentified person lying near the port trust parking lot, and the Kalachowki police rushed him to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim was identified using social media, said Tripathi.

“Using CCTV footage, we figured that a car was used. We tracked the car, and got a lead about the accused, who had fled to Jhansi,” he said. A team of officers arrested Anand and Suneriya from Jhansi, and got information about Shetty and Gautam. “The accused said they were drunk. As they wanted to drink more, but didn’t have money, they planned to rob someone in Lamington Road, thinking they’ll find men like Yadav, who’ll have cash,” said Tripathi, adding when the accused stopped Yadav, an argument ensued and one of the accused stabbed him. They then hauled him into a car and stabbed him 13 times.

Inspector Sachin Hire said the accused are in police custody till December 12.