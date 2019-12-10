e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Four arrested for killing 29-year-old Chembur resident

mumbai Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:04 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalachowki police recently arrested four persons accused of stabbing a 29-year-old man 14 times on November 24. Saurabh Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police (zone 4), said the accused allegedly wanted to rob the victim, Shamdev Eshwar Yadav, a Chembur resident, and use the money to buy alcohol.

The accused were identified as Ravi Mahesh Anand 30; Hritik Vinodkumar Suneriya 19; Sundaraj Shetty, 46; and Abhay Liladhar Gautam, 45.

The police are on the lookout for one more accused.

Officers said around 2am on November 24, the control room received a call about an unidentified person lying near the port trust parking lot, and the Kalachowki police rushed him to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim was identified using social media, said Tripathi.

“Using CCTV footage, we figured that a car was used. We tracked the car, and got a lead about the accused, who had fled to Jhansi,” he said. A team of officers arrested Anand and Suneriya from Jhansi, and got information about Shetty and Gautam. “The accused said they were drunk. As they wanted to drink more, but didn’t have money, they planned to rob someone in Lamington Road, thinking they’ll find men like Yadav, who’ll have cash,” said Tripathi, adding when the accused stopped Yadav, an argument ensued and one of the accused stabbed him. They then hauled him into a car and stabbed him 13 times.

Inspector Sachin Hire said the accused are in police custody till December 12.

top news
‘No discrimination based on religion’: Amit Shah on citizenship bill debate
‘No discrimination based on religion’: Amit Shah on citizenship bill debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Track your courier package through Google
Track your courier package through Google
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News