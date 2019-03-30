Four arrested for stabbing Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation engineer

A week after a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) executive engineer was stabbed, four people were arrested in the case.

Subhash Patil, 53, was stabbed multiple times when he was walking on a skywalk connecting Dombivli railway station. Patil sustained grievous injuries to his stomach and chest in the attack.

He is still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dombivli.

The police said the four arrested men are construction workers and the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Those arrested are identified as Parshuram Warkari, Sachin Patil, Mayur Surve and Umesh Raut — aged between 25 and 30 years. Barring Surve, the other three have criminal cases registered on them earlier.

“We have arrested the four based on the CCTV footage. They were produced in Kalyan court on Friday. They court has sent them on police custody till April 2. We will interrogate them and find out the reason behind the attack, “said Vijayshingh Pawar, senior police inspector, Ramnagar police station.

Patil is from the town planning department of Dombivli division of KDMC.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 00:31 IST