Four arrested in Mumbai for sending minors to USA

Versova Police arrested four people for allegedly sending girls to America on the instructions of a person named Raju. According to the police, Raju brought the girls from Gujarat and met Rizwan, a parent,whose daughters looked similar to the girls who were brought from Gujarat. Rizwan, Amir, Afzal and Tajiuddin have been taken into custody by Versova Police.

“The modus of the accused was to find parents in Mumbai and then find similar looking minor girls in Gujarat. They looked 80 percent similar and the rest was done through make to make the girls look similar to Rizwan’s real daughter. We are still trying to ascertain the reason why they wanted to take the minors from Gujarat to America,” said an officer from Versova police station.

Raju brought the girls and matched the pictures on passport. Amir did the work of making passport and visa and Afzal was the mediator between Amir and Rizwan. “The accused said that they wanted to take them to America to unite them with their parents but investigation is on to know the exact reason,” said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9.

On March 4, Tajiuddin and Amir took the girls from Gujarat to a saloon in Yari road where they did make up on the girls so they could look like Rizwan’s daughters. But one woman at the saloon saw this and called the control room.

Another officer investigating the case said, “Although the accused are claiming that they wanted to take the girls to their parents but that could be a false claim. We are investigating from all the angles. We have not reached to any conclusion and are also looking for more accused whose names have cropped during the investigation.”