e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Four women from Malegaon arrested for stealing gold from Mumbai jeweller

Four women from Malegaon arrested for stealing gold from Mumbai jeweller

mumbai Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Byculla police arrested four women from Malegaon at Mulund toll naka on Sunday for allegedly robbing gold worth ₹2.5 lakh from a Mumbai jeweller a month ago.

According to Byculla police, the jeweller Nilesh Jain approached them after four burqa-clad women visited his shop on September 5. While one of them kept Jain busy, the other three robbed jewellery weighing 24.450 grams. The four women walked out of the shop without raising any suspicion. Only after the women had fled in a car, did Jain realise that he had been robbed.

Dinesh Kadam, senior inspector, Byculla police station, began an investigation by acquiring the mobile number of one of the women by tracing the cell tower usage at the time of the crime.

“We learnt that the women were from Malegaon and had left for their hometown after committing the crime,” said Kadam.

The officers left for Malegaon but on reaching they discovered that the women had returned for Mumbai. “We then laid a trap at Mulund toll naka, intercepted their car and arrested them,” said Kadam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Annu Ansari alias Sajada, 30; Naziya Shaikh, 30; Nasrin Shaikh, 50, and Yasmin Khan, 35.

“We have arrested the four and learnt that they have eight other cases registered against them in Nashik, Buldhana, Mumbra, Bhandup, Kurla and Hyderabad. The women confessed to committing five similar crimes in Mumbai after they were released in a previous case,” added Kadam.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In