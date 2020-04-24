mumbai

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:07 IST

A free ambulance service for cancer and dialysis patients to travel to hospitals during the lockdown was inaugurated at Kurla on Thursday.

The service, which will be provided by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Mumbai, will be made available at Kurla, Vikhroli and Nagpada.

The group said the initiative will help patients in availing ambulances during the lockdown.

”In these difficult times of a pandemic, dialysis and chemotherapy patients have a problem travelling to hospitals. Therefore, we started this service for these patients to reach hospitals on time with utmost safety precautions,” said Abdul Haseeb Bhatkar, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Mumbai.