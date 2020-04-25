Free cab service benefits 100 people between Bandra, Dahisar

mumbai

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:46 IST

At least 100 people residing between Bandra and Dahisar have benefitted from the free cab service started by Mumbai Police in partnership with Mahindra Logistics Ltd Alyte.

These cabs pick up those facing emergency during the lockdown and drop them home as well. The free cab service is only being provided for senior citizens, specially-abled individuals, expecting mothers etc, who are unable to secure transport for essential services. One can book this service by calling police control room on 022-28840566, 022-26457900 and 9867097665.

Currently, the service is restricted to the area between Bandra and Dahisar, and police are looking for options to increase the free cab service to remaining parts of the city.

A senior citizen from Kandivali was given a cab to go to a hospital in Bandra for a medical check-up that could not have been avoided. In another case, the cab service took a man from Malad (West) to Kandivali (West) to get medicines for his 94-year-old mother because the medicine was available exclusively at one chemist shop. The cab service also helped six other cancer patients to reach hospitals.

Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson said, “We will take a review. We are also looking for more options to increase the free service. If need be we may also extend it to rest parts of the city.”

The service is also being extended to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services.

Vibhu Manya, head of enterprise mobility, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), said, “We have been receiving 250-300 calls per day on our helpline numbers. More than 100 people have availed the services in 10 days since the launch of the services in the city on April 14.”

The helpline, however, does not deal with medical emergencies where an ambulance is needed. In such cases, the police intervene and try to get an ambulance.

Manya confirmed that they are getting calls from other parts of Mumbai. “We are awaiting permissions from the authorities to operate in these regions. However, in serious cases like cancer or dialysis or pregnancy checkups, we work with Mumbai police to make exceptions also,” he added.