From sari day to rap battles: Colleges gear up for annual fests

Colleges in Thane and Kalyan are organising events and contests, ahead of their annual college fest. Science competitions, saree day and even Bollywood-inspired rap battles have been planned.

In Thane, Dnyanasadhana College is setting the stage for its popular college fest Utopia, while , Bedekar Institute is ready with its own, Navrang.

“Apart from the college festival, wherein everyone is encouraged to participate in creative games, we also have an intercollegiate event where students get to hone their talent,” said Chandrashekhar Marathe, principal, Dnyanasadhana College.

“From sports, literature to culture, there are various competitions for students from colleges across the city to participate,” he added.

Bedekar Group of Institutes has different streams of education, and each department also has its own festival, in addition to Navrang. From Gandharva to Chrysallis, there are various in-house festivals. They also celebrate various days dedicated to specific styles of clothing.

“From denims day to saree day, we celebrate it all. The faculty also joins in our celebrations,” said Sahil Nadavdekar, student of BEdekar institute.

Birla College in Kalyan will kick start its festival Euphoria in December, with a special intercollege event for junior college students.

After this, they will have Birlotsav, a blend of cultural programmes, exhibitions, games and competitions. The science faculty is also hosting a separate festival called Pravah.

“We get a lot of participants for our science festival as it is a different concept. Euphoria is one of the few festivals that give opportunity to junior college students. Hence, the excitement is more for this festival at Birla College,” said Nitin Barve, professor, BK Birla College, Kalyan.

