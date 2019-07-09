FYJC admissions: 1.17 lakh aspirants apply for commerce

More than 63% students entering first-year junior college (FYJC) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have opted for the commerce stream, according to data from the general merit list released on July 6.

Of the total 1.85 lakh students whose names appeared in the list, 1.17 lakh students opted for commerce for this year. In MMR, there are currently more than 1.74 lakh FYJC commerce seats.

“Commerce has always remained a popular choice for students as there are a lot of career opportunities for students after they finish their course,” said Satram Verhani, vice principal, CHM college Ulhasnagar. “Every year, admissions for the stream are full and all our seats, including those reserved under the minority quota, get filled. Even with the additional seats this year, we are expecting a huge demand.”

The second-most popular choice was science, with more than 49,000 (27%) aspirants applying for the stream. In MMR, there more than 1.02 lakh FYJC science seats.

The science stream also has the largest share of top scorers applying for an FYJC seat this year. Over 60% of the applicants scoring 90% and above have opted for science.

Over 17,000 aspirants have opted for arts while 1,354 have selected HSC vocational. More than 800 applicants who have scored 90% and above have applied for arts.

“Most high scorers applying for arts are usually from non-state board schools. Many students want to take up psychology and literature for their graduation, and hence prefer making the switch to the state board. This keeps the cut-offs for arts high; even as there are a lot of seats, there is a tough competition in prominent colleges,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college, who did not wish to be named.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 14:21 IST