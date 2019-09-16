FYJC admissions: Last round begins today, confirm seats by Sept 17

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:12 IST

First-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants who are yet to secure their admissions will have the last chance in the final first-come-first-served (FCFS) round that begins on Monday. Students who claim seats under the final FCFS round can confirm their admissions by September 17.

From 11am, students can apply against vacant seats on the education department’s official portal. In the final round of FCFS, students who have been allowed to keep term (ATKT) in their Class 10 boards will be eligible to apply along with those who have passed in all papers, but are yet to get admission. “The final round will give a chance to all those who have missed out on admissions in any of the earlier rounds or who have recently passed their Class 10 supplementary exams. Students can claim a seat between 10am and 5pm on the online portal today,” said an official from the state education department.

It has been over two months since the education department began with admissions for FYJC in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). While most colleges started their academic year in the first week of August, with the results of SSC supplementary exams being declared only on August 30, an additional admission round was announced for repeater students. So far, there have been six admission rounds in MMR after which nearly 90,000 seats lie vacant.

Officials said almost all the students have now got admissions into colleges by now. “This year, the process was very smooth and no glitches were reported at any point. Additional rounds were also conducted smoothly. With the online process, there is a provision to conduct admissions till the last eligible student is admitted,” said Bhaskarrao Babar, assistant director of education for Mumbai region.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:12 IST