FYJC admissions: Over 16K students left out of third round

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 23:49 IST

More than 16,000 students who had registered for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions will not be able to participate in the third round of admission after they failed to seek admission to their first preference of colleges despite being allotted a seat.

According to the state education department’s admission rules that were put into effect from 2017, it is mandatory for students who have been allotted colleges of their first preference to take admission as per the allocation.

Failure to do so will mean their exclusion from regular rounds of admission, as per the rules.

This year, 65,208 students were allotted seats at colleges of their first preference in the two admission rounds. Of these, 48,864 (75%) confirmed their seats by July 25, the last day to confirm admissions.

“Many students who have been allotted the college of their first preference have failed to confirm their admission in the college even after clearly stating that this would not allow them to enter the next admission round. Such students will now have to wait till the special round that will be conducted after three merit lists,” said an official from the state education department.

Parents of several such students went to guidance centres and the office of the deputy director in the hope of relief from the rule.

“My son did not get the college of his choice in the first round after which he changed his preference in the second round. He erroneously entered a less preferred college as his first choice. We hoped he could participate in the third round but then got to know that his application would not be valid till all regular rounds get over,” said a parent from Borivli.

