FYJC second list out today, cut-offs may remain high

Ankita Bhatkhande

The cut-off marks at most prominent junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are likely to remain high even in the second merit list which will be declared at 6pm on Monday, according to principals.

Principals said that fewer first year junior college (FYJC) seats in the open category will make the competition fierce. “We are not expecting a major dip in the cut-offs, from the first list. With very few seats left across streams, only a few more students might make the cut in the second list,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College, Mulund.

Satram Verhani, principal, CHM college, Ulhasnagar, said that 70-80% seats in the college have been filled. “At the most, the cut-offs for unaided colleges will dip by 2-3%, because there are a few seats left there.”

The college has also filled a majority seats under its 50% Sindhi minority quota. “Barring a few cancellations against quota seats, most other seats are full. With the department allowing students to transfer admissions from unaided to aided section of the same college only in the third round, many who want to make that switch are also not able to do so,” he said.

Of the 1.85 lakh students who had applied for admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) this year, 1.34 lakh students have been allotted colleges in the first merit list. Of these, only 61,645 students confirmed their admissions in the first round. With the inclusion of new quotas for Marathas (12%) and economically weaker sections (10%), non-minority colleges recorded almost the same or higher cut-offs from 2018.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 00:26 IST