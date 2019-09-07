Ganesha spreads message on hygiene, afforestation

mumbai

Sep 07, 2019

Although most Ganesh mandals have a low-key celebration this year because of floods in Sangli and Kolhapur, they are highlighting many civic problems and social issues.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced awards for sarvajanik mandals in various categories.

Uthalsar’s Shivgarjana Mitra Mandal has used more than 30,000 crayons, 15,000 sketch pens and 10,000 colour pencils to decorate the pandal.

Riverwood Park Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has portrayed the effects of playing outdoors.

“Children these days are glued to gadgets. They don’t go outside and play and this has led to many health problems. We want them to know the fun of playing outside,” said Ulhas Berde, president of Riverwood Park Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Thane’s Ganesh mandals have been celebrating the festival for years. Most pandal have stuck to tradition and have shunned loud music. Mandals have become informative and educative.

Srirang Sahanivas Ganeshotsav Mandal is in its 49th year of celebration.

“We have highlighted the importance of cleanliness. The filth and garbage after floods was because of clogged drains,” said Pramod Sawant, president, Srirang Sahnivas Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Kolbad Mitra Mandal has decorated its pandal with 500 saplings. “We have highlighted the ill-effects of afforestation. This is a wake-up call for locals,” said Raju More, member of Kolbad Mitra Mandal.

Sep 07, 2019