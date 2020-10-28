GATE registration portal reopened for candidates to make changes

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:47 IST

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 registration portal is being reopened for successfully registered candidates to modify/change choice of city of exam, paper and category. This option is being made available to candidates due to the ongoing lockdown and the organising committee has also added 11 new cities across the country in order to give more options to candidates. Such changes, one or more, can only be done once by a candidate anytime between October 28 and November 13.