Mumbai News / GATE registration portal reopened for candidates to make changes

GATE registration portal reopened for candidates to make changes

mumbai Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 registration portal is being reopened for successfully registered candidates to modify/change choice of city of exam, paper and category. This option is being made available to candidates due to the ongoing lockdown and the organising committee has also added 11 new cities across the country in order to give more options to candidates. Such changes, one or more, can only be done once by a candidate anytime between October 28 and November 13.

Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
