e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

‘Geo-tagging of constructions in Wadala to be completed soon’

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:30 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday that the satellite mapping of all constructions in Wadala is expected to be completed in six weeks. The geo-tagging will help BMC keep a tab on unauthorised construction.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, who represented BMC, told the bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and justice Bharati Dangre that the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Applications Centre at Nagpur had sought some additional information about the constructions in the area, and the work is expected to be completed in six weeks.

He was responding to a suo-motu public interest litigation (PIL) taken up by the court after various civic bodies expressed inability to tackle the menace of illegal constructions. The court had expressed the urgent need for use of modern technology like satellite mapping to control the peril. Pursuant to the directions, the state selected Wadala for the pilot project. This will be replicated in other areas in Mumbai and urban parts of Maharashtra.

During the course of hearing on the PIL, the bench expressed displeasure over the civic body’s approach – to prefer artificial intelligence over human intelligence. The judges said there was no dearth of data in India, but every time the authorities chose to gather data afresh, instead of sharing it with other authorities from a common pool.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:30 IST

top news
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
Oct 04, 2019 09:09 IST
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News