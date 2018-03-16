Ghansoli to get smart street lights – monitoring through a dashboard

Ghansoli node is all set to get smart street lights to light up the region. The lights will be controlled and monitored through an automated system.

Ghansoli node was transferred to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) last year by the City and Industrial Development Corporation ( CIDCO). The streetlight fittings here are around 20-year-old and hence in several cases, they cannot be repaired or maintained.

CIDCO developed sectors 15, 25 and 21 along with Palm Beach extension road, however, did not provide them with street lighting facility till date.

Local residents have long been facing a number of problems. Local representatives and residents have regularly been asking NMMC to resolve the problem.

According to additional municipal commissioner Ankush Chavan, “Taking into account the demand, municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N has given priority to provide street lights in the area. Hence, streetlight work in Ghansoli has been taken up on a large scale.”

“Work on important roads like Palm Beach road extension will be completed in the next two months. Also, tenders for replacing 610 electric fittings in Ghansoli node have been floated. This work too will be completed in 2 months,” Chavan said.

“The new electric fittings will be modern LED smart lights. Similar lights have been installed in sector 15 of Ghansoli on a pilot basis. After the success in the area, the lights are being installed in other areas as well,” he added.

“The new fittings will ensure excellent light on the road and also save on the power consumption. It will help save civic funds,” he said.

“The street lights will be controlled and monitored through a dashboard using modern technology. It will help the civic body provide quality lighting facility to the residents,” Chavan concluded.