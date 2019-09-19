Govandi School principal’s murder: Cops check if 12-year-old boy was paid by a man

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:24 IST

The 12-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed his school principal to death in her house at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, on Monday night has claimed that he was offered money to kill the woman.

The victim, 30-year-old Ayesha Aslam Husuyae, had been privately coaching the boy at her home for the past five years.

The Shivaji Nagar police are in the process of retracing the boy’s whereabouts on Sunday when he claims to have had a burger in Kurla with two friends before heading to a gaming centre. “In one of the statements, the minor identified a man and gave us a name. He claims the man gave him ₹1,000 to kill the principal and had promised him more money,” said a police officer, adding that it was this money that he used to pay for the burgers and games. “We are in the process of checking CCTV footage to verify his claims and establish his location in Kurla. A probe is on to check if such a person exists or whether the boy is cooking up the story,” the officer added.

The police said the boy has identified the man’s age to be around 30-year-old who also threatened to kill him if he failed to murder the teacher. “As he is a juvenile and has changed his statements, we are now focusing our investigation into the life of the woman. Her call data records are being scanned,” said the officer. The police are also probing the robbery angle but added that the money and valuables in Husuyae’s house were left untouched.

The police had to break open the door of the room where the boy lived, as his father has been avoiding the police and his mother is unwell. “We also found documents which reveal his age as 12 years and 11 months,” said the officer. The minor also told the police that his mother had asked him to get ₹2,000 from Husuyae, but when he asked her for the money on Monday after school, she scolded him in front of his friends.

The boy told police he felt insulted. When he went to the victim’s house in the evening for tuitions, he carried a knife and stabbed her when she opened the door.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:24 IST