Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply

Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply

Power supply is interrupted in Mumbai island city, suburbs as well as its neighbouring areas

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:58 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Commuters wait for power outage to end, on Monday morning at Prabhadevi station.
Commuters wait for power outage to end, on Monday morning at Prabhadevi station.(HT photo/ Anshuman Poyrekar)
         

The entire Mumbai city has come to a standstill following power outage owing to a grid failure on Monday morning around 9.50 am.

Power supply is interrupted in Mumbai island city, suburbs as well as its neighbouring areas. The suburban train services have been completely stopped with Central and Western Railway suspending services due to power failure.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), which supplies power to the island city confirmed that there has been a supply failure and efforts are on to restore power. More details are awaited.

