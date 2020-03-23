‘Groups of over 5 not allowed on Monday’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 00:08 IST

To prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the city, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an order banning gathering of five or more persons in a public or private place, starting 5.01am on Monday, for 24 hours. Those found violating the order will face legal action.

Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, operations, and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, issued the order which also prohibits “vehicles carrying such persons for any reason”. However, police will grant an exemption to emergent and special cases. The order does not apply to movements related to emergency services and essential services like food and milk supply, rations, grocery stores, home delivery of food, hospitals, pharmacies pathology laboratories, medical/nursing colleges, telephone and internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy, water supply and warehouse, banking, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories and SEBI-registered participants, media, port, IT and data centres providing services for critical national and international infrastructure. Trucks carrying goods and manpower related to them will be allowed but will have to put up necessary stickers.

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Police had issued another order asking people not to step out of their homes failing which they will face charges section 188 (disobedience of an order by a public servant) of the IPC. The curfew order was in place from 9pm on Sunday till 5am on Monday.